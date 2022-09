Iran : “la corruption et les projets lucratifs” ont "tué" le plus grand lac du Moyen-Orient

#LakeUrmia has died. Just like Zayandeh Rud. The remainder of Iran's water resources will soon follow the same fate. Thanks to the Islamic Republic, one of the oldest and richest civilizations in human history is coming to an end.#نه_به_جمهوري_اسلامي#دریاچه_ارومیه pic.twitter.com/O2O4a64P2g