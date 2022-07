Lego n’a pas fabriqué de figures à l’effigie du régiment ukrainien Azov

The @DefenceU Marines, @ng_ukraine guards, @TDF_UA volunteers, and other #AzovstalDefenders who held out in Mariupol for nearly 3 months, bogging down the 🇷🇺 army and allowing 🇺🇦 to win the Battle of Kyiv.



(Custom #LEGO minifigs - not official products.) pic.twitter.com/YlVPX1HfrJ