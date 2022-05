Comment les yachts d'oligarques russes visés par des sanctions fuient l'Europe pour la Turquie

Fleeing sanctions, Putin's inner circle seeks safe ports for their superyachts: Roman Abramovich's 🇧🇲yachts are portside, Eclipse in Marmaris & Solaris in Bodrum. Dmitry Medvedev's 🇰🇾yacht Universe was in Marmaris. Maxim Shubarev's 🇨🇰yacht Polaris is in Göcek's Skopea Marina. pic.twitter.com/DNlEGAZDvi