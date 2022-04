De nouvelles intox prétendent que les morts de Boutcha ont été mis en scène

Hello there. My name is Yulia, I'm a Ukrainian.

This is my photo on the left.

But this is also my photo on the right.

Each of us could have been killed by the russians just because we are Ukrainians 🇺🇦

Stop this genocide!#StopRussian #BuchaGenocide #Bucha #RussianWarCrimes pic.twitter.com/TS99JtcVfc