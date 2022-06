En Haïti, la détresse des écoliers pris au piège de la guerre des gangs

As teacher, my heart is broken 💔😭 seeing students of a school at Pernier (Port-au-Prince, Haïti) 🇭🇹 forced to duck to avoid strayed by bullets of armed group.



What future for our children?

