Birmanie : les jupes traditionnelles des femmes, nouvel étendard du mouvement antijunte

ငါတို့ ထဘီ၊ ငါတို့အလံ၊ ငါတို့ ​အောင်ပွဲ

Our Sarong, Our Flag, Our Victory



Hanging Htamin (Sarong) movement was started as a psy-war against soldiers who look down on soft power. Now, it's honouring every woman who is fighting for her rights!#WhatsHappeninglnMyanmar#IWD2021 pic.twitter.com/ttn8mb0vww