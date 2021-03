En Inde, des réfugiés Rohingya menacés de déportation fuient leurs camps en panique

After more than 155 refugees were detained on last Saturday, members of Rohingya refugees in Jammu & Kashmir can be seen hiding in jungle out of fear of being detained and deported. Translation: Sudden difficult situation occured on us. Yesterday some of our people were detained after they were called for verification, we don’t have any communication/ information with them. All of sudden police, and other government authorities started deploying at our camps and forced us to board on the buses. Desperately we are now hiding in jungle carrying our Little children, aged and disabled person in serious condition. Children and little babies are crying for foods. And we need your urgent help and prayers.