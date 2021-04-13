En images : après les éruptions à Saint-Vincent, plusieurs îles des Antilles sous les cendres

Sur les réseaux, depuis le 9 avril 2021, des habitants et des scientifiques publient des photos et des vidéos de paysages recouverts de cendres de Saint-Vincent et de la Barbade.
Le volcan de l’île caribéenne de Saint-Vincent, dans les petites Antilles, est entré en éruption pour la première fois depuis 42 ans le 9 avril, entraînant l’évacuation de milliers d’habitants. Saint-Vincent et l’île voisine de la Barbade sont désormais recouvertes d’un épais tapis de cendres. 

La première éruption du volcan de la Soufrière s’est produite le vendredi 9 avril, provoquant des colonnes de fumée de plus de 10 kilomètres de haut. Une nouvelle éruption volcanique a été signalée dimanche matin, et a entraîné des coupures d’électricité dans la grande majorité du pays.  

Dès fin mars, l’organisation nationale de gestion des urgences (NEMO) de Saint-Vincent-et-les-Grenadines avait communiqué une liste d’abris d’urgence pour permettre l’évacuation de certains quartiers. Jeudi, le Premier ministre Ralph Gonsalves a exhorté les plus de 16 000 habitants, situés dans des "zones rouges" à haut risque, d’évacuer. 

Selon l’Organisation nationale de gestion des urgences, plus de 78 abris, hébergeant près de 3 000 occupants, sont opérationnels. Des évacuations ont également été permises par bateaux de croisières comme ceux de la Royal Caribbean. 

Ce week-end, des habitants sinistrés continuaient d’être évacués avec l’aide des garde-côtes. 

Sur les réseaux sociaux, des habitants et des scientifiques de Saint-Vincent témoignent du tapis de cendres qui a recouvert le paysage. 

Le nuage de cendres a commencé à se déplacer vers l'est à environ 175 km de distance, jusqu'à l'île voisine de la Barbade puis jusqu'à celle de Sainte Lucie.

Le centre de recherche sismique de l'Université West Indies (UWI Seismic Research Centre) estime que les vents pourront transporter le nuage de cendres au niveau de l'archipel des Grenadines et de l’île de Grenade. Les îles de la Martinique et la Dominique pourraient aussi recevoir des cendres.

Dans son communiqué le 10 avril, l’Organisation nationale de gestion des urgences (NEMO) de Saint-Vincent-et-les-Grenadines maintient un niveau d’alerte rouge et précise que la phase éruptive du volcan pourrait se poursuivre au cours des prochains jours et semaines avec des explosions "d'une ampleur similaire ou supérieure".

Aux Antilles, la solidarité s'organise pour accueillir les déplacés : trois jeunes de Martinique et de Guadeloupe ont lancé depuis le 9 avril l’initiative "Koudmen SVG", une plateforme permettant de lister les personnes en mesure d’accueillir les habitants évacués. L’objectif est également d’interpeller les pouvoirs publics pour permettre une meilleure organisation entre les pays de l’aide d’urgence au niveau des Caraïbes. 

