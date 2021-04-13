En images : après les éruptions à Saint-Vincent, plusieurs îles des Antilles sous les cendres
Le volcan de l’île caribéenne de Saint-Vincent, dans les petites Antilles, est entré en éruption pour la première fois depuis 42 ans le 9 avril, entraînant l’évacuation de milliers d’habitants. Saint-Vincent et l’île voisine de la Barbade sont désormais recouvertes d’un épais tapis de cendres.
La première éruption du volcan de la Soufrière s’est produite le vendredi 9 avril, provoquant des colonnes de fumée de plus de 10 kilomètres de haut. Une nouvelle éruption volcanique a été signalée dimanche matin, et a entraîné des coupures d’électricité dans la grande majorité du pays.
At 8:41 am this morning 9-4-21 an explosive eruption began at La Soufrière volcano in St. Vincent. This is a culmination of the seismic activity that began on April 8. The eruption is ongoing and more information will be shared as things progress. #lasoufriere #uwi #volcano #svg pic.twitter.com/C2zWrjPcpP— UWISeismic Research (@uwiseismic) April 9, 2021
ALERT#LaSoufriereEruption #lasoufriereeruption2021@USGSVolcanoes @CBCNews @cnnbrk @MSN @FCDOGovUK @commonwealthsec #share— kenville Horne (@kenvilleHorne) April 11, 2021
No electricity, no water running , no breeze, ash falling. . . . not safe to open windows. . .
This is 1 serious test......
Hearing the volcano rumbling pic.twitter.com/vVBRfnhRq9
Dès fin mars, l’organisation nationale de gestion des urgences (NEMO) de Saint-Vincent-et-les-Grenadines avait communiqué une liste d’abris d’urgence pour permettre l’évacuation de certains quartiers. Jeudi, le Premier ministre Ralph Gonsalves a exhorté les plus de 16 000 habitants, situés dans des "zones rouges" à haut risque, d’évacuer.
Selon l’Organisation nationale de gestion des urgences, plus de 78 abris, hébergeant près de 3 000 occupants, sont opérationnels. Des évacuations ont également été permises par bateaux de croisières comme ceux de la Royal Caribbean.
We are on the way to St. Vincent to evacuate residents at risk from a potential eruption of the island's La Soufriere volcano.— Royal Caribbean (@RoyalCaribbean) April 9, 2021
We are working closely with local authorities and will provide updates as evacuation efforts continue. For more info: https://t.co/3esCmE54zs
At this moment a number of ferries have been evacuating persons from the red zone areas of the #volcano but While persons are seeking safer grounds the threat of the COVID-19 pandemic still looms @volcanodiscover @USGSVolcanoes @CBSNews @msnweather @RoyalFamily @commonwealthsec pic.twitter.com/sFI8WnTc09— kenville Horne (@kenvilleHorne) April 9, 2021
Ce week-end, des habitants sinistrés continuaient d’être évacués avec l’aide des garde-côtes.
Sur les réseaux sociaux, des habitants et des scientifiques de Saint-Vincent témoignent du tapis de cendres qui a recouvert le paysage.
The ash-termath #LaSoufriere pic.twitter.com/Qaq9FscKp8— Heidi Badenock 🇻🇨 (@heidibadenock) April 10, 2021
Ash fall— Heidi Badenock 🇻🇨 (@heidibadenock) April 9, 2021
Location: Chateaubelair via @SearchlightSVG #LaSoufriere pic.twitter.com/tJhatqXbD4
The landscape of beautiful #stvincent is shrouded in #ash from overnight #explosions and #ashventing from #lasoufriere #volcano #still-dangerous @uwiseismic pic.twitter.com/tvE1NZF6mC— richard robertson (@VincieRichie) April 11, 2021
Time for our dose of #ash from #lasoufriere #svg #stilldangerous @uwiseismic pic.twitter.com/NsamGqAzRH— richard robertson (@VincieRichie) April 9, 2021
Views from the Observatory this morning taken by @VincieRichie. If being shared please credit: The UWI Seismic Research Centre. #lasoufriere #svg #uwi #redalert #stilldangerous pic.twitter.com/0nH4qMS2vk— UWISeismic Research (@uwiseismic) April 11, 2021
Le nuage de cendres a commencé à se déplacer vers l'est à environ 175 km de distance, jusqu'à l'île voisine de la Barbade puis jusqu'à celle de Sainte Lucie.
Current situation in #Barbados due to the #volcano eruptions in #StVincent— Island Fit 246 🇺🇸🇧🇧 (@luv2run25) April 10, 2021
The ash is so thick I can taste it in my mouth. My heart goes out to all affected 🙏🏼. pic.twitter.com/D9oVOUDqBg
I could literally feel the ash falling out of the sky while recording this. Can’t imagine what our friend’s over in St Vincent are going through. Prayers to all 🙏🏼#LaSoufriere #volcano #StVincentAndTheGrenadines #LaSoufriereEruption pic.twitter.com/gPmJpxWVnv— Island Fit 246 🇺🇸🇧🇧 (@luv2run25) April 10, 2021
Removing ash from the #LaSoufrierevolcano in #StVincent which had built up on my car in about a 2 hour timeframe. It’s literally like a winter wonderland outside here in #Barbados #stvincentvolcano #volcano #StVincentAndTheGrenadines #stvincentstrong pic.twitter.com/00AwRkkisp— Island Fit 246 🇺🇸🇧🇧 (@luv2run25) April 11, 2021
Le centre de recherche sismique de l'Université West Indies (UWI Seismic Research Centre) estime que les vents pourront transporter le nuage de cendres au niveau de l'archipel des Grenadines et de l’île de Grenade. Les îles de la Martinique et la Dominique pourraient aussi recevoir des cendres.
We've been receiving lots of questions regarding the ongoing eruption at La Soufriere and its impact on the island and the region. #lasoufriere #svg #volcano #redalert #stilldangerous #uwi https://t.co/snJB7Qbnah pic.twitter.com/NuRMNCUxdw— UWISeismic Research (@uwiseismic) April 11, 2021
Dans son communiqué le 10 avril, l’Organisation nationale de gestion des urgences (NEMO) de Saint-Vincent-et-les-Grenadines maintient un niveau d’alerte rouge et précise que la phase éruptive du volcan pourrait se poursuivre au cours des prochains jours et semaines avec des explosions "d'une ampleur similaire ou supérieure".
Aux Antilles, la solidarité s'organise pour accueillir les déplacés : trois jeunes de Martinique et de Guadeloupe ont lancé depuis le 9 avril l’initiative "Koudmen SVG", une plateforme permettant de lister les personnes en mesure d’accueillir les habitants évacués. L’objectif est également d’interpeller les pouvoirs publics pour permettre une meilleure organisation entre les pays de l’aide d’urgence au niveau des Caraïbes.