Everyone must have had a time when they wanted to quit because someone taught it wasn't right for them to do what they were doing or just to spite them or even to take them off the path God has planned for them. There were moments we didn't want to continue, the reasons to stop was so evident. But we continued, not because we were stronger or better but because we have passion. There were moments of.......you shouldn't do this because you are black, (Nigerian) underprivileged and you wouldn't make it to the professional stage. But we continued. Even if you were not born or made to do it, give yourself the opportunity to try. We hope our story inspires you stay motivated. @orangecultureng thank you for this beautiful collaboration #wetry #boyscandancetoo #boys #blacklivesmatter #blessed #change #boyscan #balletforeveryone#boyswillbeboys #blackandbrown #proudlyafrican #africanballet #dancebreak #danceschool #love #letsgo #balletblack #nigerianballetschool #Vocationalschool #leapofdanceacademy