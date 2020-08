Lynching is a new normal in India.Cow vigilantes are having a free run in J&K, beaten a Muslim man in Dst Reasi, while he was grazing cattle.These so called Cow-vigilantes hv no prblm hammering a human being or lynching humans to death.@iamrana @RanaAyyub @nistula @sagarikaghose pic.twitter.com/ynpTrggKKx