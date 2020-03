My 2nd day into 14-day self-quarantine, so far so good 😀



👉 this quarantine is imposed on ANYONE who enters #Taiwan 🇹🇼

👉 they track my location and might call/visit me to check

👉 temperature check 2x a day



Other countries should follow Taiwan's example to control #COVID19 💪 pic.twitter.com/aX2lEIagOO