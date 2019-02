China! As you did with our famous singer Abdurrahim Heyit, show my sister,father in low,Mather

In low,sister in low,brother

In low in video too! They are been taken for more than a year! Show me they are still alive ! #MeTooUyghur #CCPShowVideoOfMyLovedOneToo #SaveUyghur pic.twitter.com/0wg6NqZujL