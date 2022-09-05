Your guide to geolocating photos and videos posted online

In this video, filmed in Guinea in September 2021, you can see a building with an electrical tower on it. We were able to establish the location of this building using Google Street View.

Determining whether a scene actually took place where a social media user said it did – also known as geolocation – has become a major part of verifying social media posts. In this article, we take a look at some essential geolocation tools and walk you through a few case studies from the FRANCE 24 Observers team.

The main tools

It might sound basic, but some of the best tools for locating where a photo or video was taken come from Google.

Google Maps and Google Street View: Google allows you to see what a street looks like, enabling you to compare it with what you see in a photo or video.

After a coup took place in the African nation of Guinea in September 2021, many people circulated this video showing American soldiers, claiming that it offered evidence that the United States had participated in the coup.

In the video, you can see a very distinct-looking building and an electrical antenna.

Here is a close-up image of a video showing American soldiers in the streets of Conakry on the day of the coup, September 5, 2021. © ConakryLiveCom

An eyewitness told our team that the scene took place in the Bambeto neighbourhood. We used Google Street View to scroll through the streets in this neighbourhood and discovered the exact location here.

This is a screengrab taken of the Bambeto roundabout on Google Street View. There, you can see the same antenna and the same building that appear in the video in the background. © Google Street View

The maps also contain another hidden treasure. The blue dots indicate geolocated photos taken by everyday people and uploaded. By clicking on these images, you can also see a 360-degree view of the area. This also can help you verify where an image was taken or, indeed, if the area has changed since the image was taken.

If you click on the blue dot, or place the yellow cursor on it, then you can see a 360 degree image taken by a user in Issy-les-Moulineaux, showing the building that houses France Médias Monde in August 2018. © Google Street View

Sometimes, Google Street View and these 360-degree images can also be used to date an image. For example, Google Street View maintains a history where you can look at images taken of the same location at different times.

So once you’ve geolocated an image, you can use the history to see how the area has evolved over the years. You can use these clues to establish the period when an image was taken.

You can use the Google Street View history to spot details that have changed over time. For example, take a look at these two images taken in front of the France Médias Monde building in Issy-les-Moulineaux. You can see that some street signs that were present in July 2019 (image on the right), didn’t exist back in July 2014. © Google Street View

Google Earth and Google Earth Pro: Using these tools, you can see amateur photos that have been geolocated as well as get good satellite views, sometimes in 3D.

You can go even further with the latest version of Google Earth Pro available for download. You can see satellite images of a place recorded at different moments in time (thanks to one of the icons above – the clockface and the green arrow.) Using this tool, you can also mark certain locations on the map (using the little yellow pin icon).

Here, for example, you can see a satellite image of Issy-les-Moulineaux where the offices of France Médias Monde were located, between 1949 and 2020. © Google Earth Pro

For example, in May 2022, when tensions had skyrocketed between the members of NATO and Russia, a video started circulating online that some said showed Finnish tanks being transported to the Russian border. Alongside the tanks, you could see a building with a red chimney.

By looking at Google Earth Pro, you can see which way the train was travelling – which turns out to be away from the Russian border.

This is the park in Tampere where the video was filmed (above you can see two screengrabs from the video. Below, you can see an aerial view from Google Earth). © Observers

More tools

Google isn’t the only search engine with mapping tools. Sometimes, by looking at the map functions of search engines like Yandex and Bing, you can get some additional information that can go alongside with what you see on Google.

There are also other tools. Wikimapia, for example, has filters for finding certain locations. For example, if a video was filmed in front of a hospital in Abidjan, in the Ivory Coast, then you can apply the filter "hospital, clinic" to the map to see a selection of these locations.

This shows all of the hospitals and clinics in Abidjan in the Ivory Coast that are registered on Wikimapia. © Wikimapia

Geolocate a person using Twitter

You can use TweetDeck to determine the location where certain tweets were posted.

For example— if you want to look through tweets posted within a 50-kilometre radius of Tunis, then just type "Tunis" into Google Maps, then right-click on the map. From there, you can select "More information about this site", which will allow you to get a geolocation code for Tunis (this should pop up at the bottom of the page):

These are the GPS coordinates for the centre of Tunis. © Google Maps

Then, on TweetDeck, use the keywords "geocode:36.807515,10.179146,50km" in the left-hand column (without any spaces):

On TweetDeck, you can see all tweets posted within a 50-kilometre radius around Tunis. © TweetDeck

The results show all of the tweets posted by people who had their geolocation enabled and tweeted within a 50-kilometre radius of Tunis.

Some tools like the One Million Tweet Map allow you to see all of the locations where people have tweeted over the past 24 hours. It’s also possible to see all of the tweets posted in the last five minutes using the "Time Filter" tool.

This map shows all of the tweets posted in Paris on August 8 (over the past 24 hours). © #onemilliontweetmap

So… why is geolocation important?

Determining the location where an image was taken or a tweet was posted might seem like an activity for only the most passionate internet sleuths, who have hours at their disposal to look for clues. But, in many cases, determining the location where a video was filmed can have a concrete impact, especially when you are talking about human rights violations or damage to the environment.

For example, in January 2022, our team investigated extrajudicial killings carried out in Nia Ouro, a town in the Mopti region in Mali. We were able to verify the location where videos of the massacre were filmed using satellite images. In turn, we were able to verify claims made by eyewitnesses that it was the Malian Army that had carried out the killings.

There are a few other tools that make it possible to go even further with geolocation. The website Internet Flightradar24 features information in real-time about the flights of both commercial and private planes by using information from surveillance systems across the globe.

The website MarineTraffic is a collaborative project that enables viewers to follow marine traffic around the world in real-time. Using the information on the site, the FRANCE 24 Observers team was able to investigate overfishing carried out by Chinese vessels in several locations.

Sometimes, geolocating an image can be a collaborative effort. That’s the nature of the OSINT community (which stands for "open source intelligence"), which brings together social media users to pool their knowledge and solve tricky cases.

If you want to hone your geolocation skills, then you can follow the Twitter account @quiztime, which often posts challenges, calling on followers to try to geolocate photos or videos that they post.