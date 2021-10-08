Why is there smoke billowing out of the back of this plane? For some people, it’s proof of the chemtrail conspiracy theory, which claims that governments are trying to poison us. So we put the question to an expert, who told us what’s really going on.

You’ve probably heard of the chemtrail conspiracy theory. People who believe in it think that the white trails left behind in the sky by aeroplanes are made up of toxic chemicals, and that global governments are using them to poison us. In this episode of Truth or Fake, we looked at a video that shows a plane supposedly releasing a chemtrail while it’s still parked at the airport.

The smoke billows out from the back of the plane, huge clouds of it, while baggage handlers and airport staff continue to work below, unperturbed. The video is filmed through the window of the airport terminal – we can hear the scraping of chairs and cutlery in the background. It’s an old video, but it recently resurfaced on Facebook, Twitter and VK.

The caption says that the smoke coming out of the back of the aeroplane is proof of the existence of chemtrails. "Chemtrail" is the name given to the white trail that planes leave behind them in the sky, which the chemtrail conspiracy theory claims is made up of toxic chemicals. Conspiracy theorists think that governments all over the world are deliberately releasing these chemicals as a way of controlling the weather and the population.

We’re not plane experts, so we spoke to someone who is, to ask them what they thought was happening in the video. It turns out that this is quite a common occurrence – which is why none of the airport staff seem to be bothered – and is probably due to a recent maintenance operation on the aircraft. Watch the episode to see what we found out.

