This video came out 12 days before Macron said he was ending Operation Barkhane – and Malians said it showed French soldiers already leaving. So what’s true, and what’s fake?

On 11 June, French President Emmanuel Macron announced the end of Operation Barkhane, France's military operation in Mali. But a video had been circulating for a while before that which supposedly showed French troops already leaving Mali. So where does the video come from? And what does it really show? We found out, in this latest episode of Truth or Fake!

Advertising

Alexandre Capron from The FRANCE 24 Observers team geo-located the video and got in touch with different residents of the Gourma region to hear what the situation is like on the ground.

Our fact-checking colleagues at Benbere Vérif' au Mali also looked into the video.

If there's something you've seen online that you want us to fact-check, send us a link on Twitter or Facebook.

For more fact-checks, check out our website.