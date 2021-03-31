Since the beginning of the health crisis, a lot of fake news about Covid-19 has emerged on social media. On Telegram, a video of a man has gone viral: He claims that the swabs used for PCR tests in the UK are carcinogenic. Truth or Fake?

We already knew about the fruits that tested positive to Covid-19 and swabs that were allegedly "alive".

For this episode of Truth or Fake, Tristan Werkmeister from FRANCE 24 Observers got out his chemistry books to verify a claim seen more than 250,000 times on Telegram. According to the man in the video, the PCR self-tests available in the UK contain a dangerous carcinogenic (ie potentially cause cancer) substance. As you'll see, the answer is more complex than it seems.

