Iran's young generation of women and girls has been central to the anti-regime protests in the country.

Hadis Najafi, 22. Sarina Esmailzadeh, 16. Nika Shahkarami, 16. These young people have become martyrs of the anti-regime protests in Iran. Their names have become hashtags and rallying cries for the thousands taking to the streets. They are among the more than 300 people who have been killed in the massive demonstrations, according to Oslo-based NGO Iran Human Rights.

Advertising

Of those killed in Iran's widespread protests, at least 41 are under the age of 18. These children and teenagers belong to Iran's younger generation, which has become central to the movement.

While people of all ages are participating in the protests – which erupted over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini after she was arrested by Iran's morality police – young people are particularly incensed.

>> Read more on The Observers: Iranian high schoolers join anti-regime protests as they return to school

We spoke to an Iranian schoolteacher to learn more about what is motivating girls and boys to join the demonstrations. On condition of anonymity, she explained to us that her students are ready to fight and die for the cause.