Brazil: The community garden offering seeds of hope to Rio's favela residents

02:39 A favela resident with fresh produce collected from a Hortas Cariocas garden in Rio de Janeiro, June 13, 2022. © Facebook / @HortasCariocas

By: Olivia Bizot

In Rio de Janeiro, this urban community garden in the Manguinhos favela is the largest in Latin America: it feeds 800 families a month with affordable, pesticide-free produce. Although violence, police raids and deadly shootings in the northern favelas of the city threaten programmes like this, our observer Yuri Lopes Cruz sees the garden as a way to reach Rio's most vulnerable people.