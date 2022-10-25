The Observers

In Saudi Arabia, being an openly LGBT influencer can land you in prison

03:22 Suhail Al-Jameel was arrested and put in prison in October 2019. He was released three years later, in October 2022. © ©Twitter / @suhail_y_y

In Saudi Arabia, posting a makeup tutorial as a man can get you arrested. Under the kingdom's strict cyber laws, being openly gay or defying gender roles online can have severe consequences. That was the case for three LGBT influencers who have been arrested in Saudi Arabia since 2019. Our Observer fled his home country of Saudi Arabia after coming out and is fighting from abroad to free his LGBT compatriots from prison.