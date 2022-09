Gabon: The high cost of 'low-cost' oil

By: Poline Tchoubar Follow | Maëva Poulet

Puddles of oil in the forests, polluted lagoons, crabs covered in oil: with photos and videos, activists have been documenting the recurrent pollution in western Gabon. Over three years, they have recorded 10 polluted sites in the Etimboue region, all of them located near oil fields belonging to the Franco-British Perenco company.