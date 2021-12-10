The Observers

Carlos Alberto Díaz Colmenares, a 14-year-old from Colombia, makes videos with his older brother about farmwork and how to protect the environment.

Fourteen-year-old Carlos Alberto Díaz Colmenares lives on a farm in San Francisco, Colombia, around 50 kilometres from the capital Bogotá. Through an Instagram page he runs with his brother, he has amassed a huge following for his videos educating people about farm life, the environment and the important work that farmers do.

In videos shared on Instagram, Díaz Colmenares dances, goes to the market, gives advice on feeding chickens and explains how much work it really takes to grow the tomatoes that end up in your salads.

He and his family moved to their farm in 2020, just a few months after the Covid-19 pandemic began. When he realised how difficult farm work really is, he started sharing videos to help people support and value farmers.

We filmed our first video on July 9, 2020. We had started to plant tomatoes and cucumbers and we decided to film the process to see if people were actually interested. We thought the video would probably get less than 50 views, but in the end, it was really successful [Editor’s note: the first video has more than 10,000 views]. So we decided to keep going even if, at first, I was really shy because I wasn’t used to being filmed.

