The Observers

Bangladesh: Rohingya camps enclosed with barbed wire to 'punish refugees'

Our Observer detailed the dangers of barbed wire enclosed camps for Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh. © Observers

2 min

Since late 2019, the Bangladeshi government has installed fences and barbed wire around several camps in Cox's Bazar, where over 800,000 Rohingya refugees reside. In May 2021, after several fires resulted in a total of at least 15 deaths in the region, a collective was formed on Twitter to campaign against these fences and the danger they pose to refugees.