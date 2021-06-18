The Observers

Recurrent power cuts in Iran have led to sudden outages at amusement parks, hospitals and more.

Lifts and amusement park rides grinding to a halt, businesses, and employees left in the dark, hospital equipment stopping suddenly… People around Iran have been experiencing regular power outages since the beginning of May.

These unplanned and prolonged outages have caused plenty of disruption for most Iranians, who are dealing with high temperatures and the continuing spread of Covid-19. But the power outages have also had serious impacts on peoples’ health and safety.

We spoke to a doctor in northeastern Iran who told us how these cuts have affected patients in her hospital. People depending on electronic equipment for life support or diagnostics are particularly vulnerable.

Government officials have provided varying explanations for the insufficient electricity supply: energy-intensive Bitcoin farms in Iran, higher temperatures causing an increase in energy consumption from air conditioners, or even a lack of rain causing hydroelectric dams to produce less.

Click on the player to watch the video report in full.