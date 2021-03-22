In the 2021 edition of Truth or Fake, we answer questions from French high schoolers about fake news online and how to debunk it.

Every year the FRANCE 24 Observers brings you a special episode on how to verify online content and debunk misinformation for France’s official Press and Media Week.

For the 7th edition of Truth or Fake, we partnered with the French Centre for Education in Media and Information to answer questions from French high school students about how we cover fake news.

Thank you to the teachers and students who participated in this episode!

It was presented by Derek Thomson and Catherine Bennett in English, Maëva Poulet and Alexandre Capron in French, Djamel Belayachi and Fatma Ben Hamad in Arabic, and Erika Olavarria and Natalia Ruiz Giraldo in Spanish.

Every week The Observers team digs into misinformation circulating on the internet, finds the truth behind online posts, tells you where they come from and explains how to fact-check photos and videos yourself.

Find more of our debunks and see our shorter, weekly episodes of Truth or Fake on FRANCE 24 English's Instagram page and on The Observers website.

Do you want to get in touch with the FRANCE 24 Observers team about misinformation you’ve spotted online?

How to contact us:

Email: observers@france24.com

DM us through our Facebook page

Get in touch on Twitter @Observers

WhatsApp: +33 6 30 93 41 36