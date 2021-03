In Myanmar, anti-coup protesters 'troll' police with creative forms of civil disobedience

In Myanmar, dissenters have been captured mocking, scolding, or “trolling” authorities to express their disapproval of the coup. © Observers

By: Pariesa Young

Myanmar has seen weeks of popular demonstrations following a military coup on February 1, when armed forces arrested Aung San Suu Kyi, the country’s newly elected de facto leader, alongside other members of her party. As protests escalate, dissenters have been captured mocking, scolding or “trolling” authorities to express their disapproval of the coup.