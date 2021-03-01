The Observers

Truth or Fake: Why these videos have nothing to do with the Mars Perseverance rover

These photos have nothing to do with the Mars mission. © FRANCE 24

By: Tristan Werkmeister 2 min

The Perseverance rover touched down on Mars on 18 February 2021 – a news event that was watched around the world. Soon afterward, videos and photos started circulating on Twitter – but they weren't actual footage from the Perseverance rover. Watch our video above to see how we found out where the videos came from.