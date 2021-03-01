The Observers

Truth or Fake: Why these videos have nothing to do with the Mars Perseverance rover
Issued on:
The Perseverance rover touched down on Mars on 18 February 2021 – a news event that was watched around the world. Soon afterward, videos and photos started circulating on Twitter – but they weren't actual footage from the Perseverance rover. Watch our video above to see how we found out where the videos came from.
Advertising
It's not the first time fake news has swirled around the Red Planet. Observers journalist Tristan Werkmeister delves into why these images were shared and takes a look at other times in history when people spread misinformation about Mars.