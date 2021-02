What lockdown is like in China's Hebei province after the new Covid-19 outbreak

Hazmat workers disinfecting the streets of Shijiazhuang in Hebei province, China on January 21, 2021. © Douyin

By: Diana Liu 1 min

The January 2 discovery of a cluster of coronavirus infections in Shijiazhuang, the capital of China’s northern Hebei province, has led to China’s most severe Covid-19 outbreak in five months.