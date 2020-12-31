Skip to main content
Truth or Fake
Environment
Videos
Africa
The Observers

Pandemic, protests, police violence: 2020 as seen through amateur videos

Issued on: Modified:

The year 2020 has been defined by the Covid-19 pandemic, environmental crises, massive protests, and more.
The year 2020 has been defined by the Covid-19 pandemic, environmental crises, massive protests, and more. © Observers
By: Liselotte Mas
1 min

Just like every year, the FRANCE 24 Observers covered the news through amateur images. Our team wrote more than 500 articles this year, with the help of citizen journalists around the world who filmed remarkable events in their communities. Pandemic, lockdown, overcrowded hospitals, protests and police brutality... we take a look back at the most striking videos of this unforgettable year. 

Advertising

From the Covid-19 pandemic to police violence and environmental disasters, 2020 has been a year like no other. Throughout the year, the journalists of the Observers team have received, spotted and verified hundreds of amateur images. 

>> Here is our compilation of the most remarkable amateur videos from the year 2020: 

You too can be an Observer. Send us your photos, videos, testimonies and alerts by email (observateurs@france24.com), on Facebook or on Twitter.

Keep up to date with international news by downloading the RFI app

google-play-badge_EN
Page not found

The content you requested does not exist or is not available anymore.