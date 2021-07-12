The Observers Direct

Major protests that broke out in Colombia on April 28 have been marked by numerous acts of violence perpetrated against demonstrators by security forces and armed civilians alike. In this special report, ‘Colombia: Silencing a Revolt,’ the FRANCE 24 Observers investigated these clashes using the testimonies of our Observers on the ground and the analysis of countless amateur videos posted online.

On April 28, Colombians took to the streets to protest against a tax reform bill proposed by the government. The bill, accused of negatively impacting middle- and working-class people, was withdrawn on May 2, but protesters remained mobilised, denouncing inequality, corruption, the assassination of political leaders and police violence.

Complaints of police violence have only increased, as videos posted on social networks since the protests started show numerous acts of violence committed by police against protesters on a daily basis. According to the Colombian NGOs Temblores, Indepaz and Paiis, 44 people were killed by police during the first two months of unrest.

Moreover, footage taken in May shows armed civilians attacking demonstrators, while police officers look on.

In this special video investigation, the FRANCE 24 Observers took a closer look at events in the cities of Cali and Popayán from May 9 to June 4, where amateur videos and our Observers’ testimonies illustrate the silencing of a revolt.