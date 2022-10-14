Iran: Generation Z at the heart of the protest movement
One month after the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in the custody of Iran's notorious "morality police", the protest movement in Iran continues unabated. At the heart of the demonstrations are young people, especially young girls. Our journalist Ershad Alijani has been following the protests closely. He explained the case of three young female protests who were killed by security forces.
Their names were Hadis Najafi, Nika Shakarami and Sarina Esmailzadeh, they were between 16 and 22 years old, and like millions of young Iranian women, they posted videos of themselves on TikTok, Instagram or YouTube, dancing, singing or taking political positions. All three wanted to take part in the protest movement that has shaken Iran since mid-September. They paid with their lives, just like many other young protesters: since the beginning of the protests, at least 23 people under the age of 18 have died.