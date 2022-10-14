Iran: Generation Z at the heart of the protest movement

05:23 Youth are at the centre of this round of protests in Iran. © Observers

One month after the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in the custody of Iran's notorious "morality police", the protest movement in Iran continues unabated. At the heart of the demonstrations are young people, especially young girls. Our journalist Ershad Alijani has been following the protests closely. He explained the case of three young female protests who were killed by security forces.