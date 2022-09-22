Iranians fight back as police violently repress protests over death of Mahsa Amini

Protesters jump on and kick police vehicles in Nowshahr, a city north of Tehran, Iran, during protests on September 21, 2022.

Iran has experienced waves of discontent in recent years, but this round of protests does not seem to be easing up – instead, Iranians are fighting back against security forces who are violently trying to curb dissent. Protests have escalated since the September 16 death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini after she was arrested by the Islamic Republic’s notorious “morality police”.

Mahsa Amini was arrested by the Iranian "Gasht-e-Ershad" morality police, who are tasked with enforcing the country’s mandatory veiling laws, on September 13. She was taken to hospital just hours after her arrest and died there three days later.

Iranian officials claimed she suffered a “heart attack”, but the young woman’s family told Iranian media that she had no prior condition. The well-known brutality of Iran’s morality police has led to an outpouring of anger among Iranians who believe that she was killed by security forces.

The consequent protests have been deadly. At least eight people, including one child, were killed during the protests on September 19 and 20, according to Amnesty International. Hundreds more have been injured or even blinded.

Riot police have deployed tear gas, water cannons and live bullets to quell the crowds of protesters. But protesters are fighting back with fervour against riot police.

مردم نوشهر قوی دارن میرن جلو#مهساامینی pic.twitter.com/ViU8ASpbUL — 𝔐𝔞𝔥𝔰𝔞 (@Mahsaalikhaah) September 21, 2022 A video posted on Twitter on September 21, 2022 shows protesters jumping on and kicking police vehicles in Nowshahr, a city north of Tehran, Iran.

#فوری

نوشهر غوغاست#IranRevolution pic.twitter.com/a3jxBifj8S — cheshm_abi (@chawshin_83) September 21, 2022 Protesters in Nowshahr, Iran set police vehicles and equipment on fire.

In Sari, a city in northern Iran, protesters faced off with security forces on September 20.

ساری جنگ‌ تن ب تن شده .... pic.twitter.com/eJdx61Hm85 — آقایِ معمولی🏴 (@MrMamoli) September 20, 2022 A video shared on Twitter on September 20, 2022 shows protesters facing off against security forces, who beat them with batons and advanced with motorbikes.

In Tabriz, protesters threw stones at riot police vehicles.

خالق این زیبایی و شجاعت مردم تبریز هستند.#مهسا_امینی pic.twitter.com/EUcbRHkh3i — shima babaei | شیما بابایی (@shimababaeii) September 21, 2022 A video shared on Twitter on September 21, 2022 shows protesters in Tabriz, Iran throwing rocks at riot police.

In Amol, protesters advanced against a line of police vehicles, causing them to retreat.

ماشالله مردم رشت ماشالله دم غیرتتون گرم#مهسا_امینی pic.twitter.com/b6Jb8ThD6n — عمو پرایس((ملقب به امیر)) (@AmuPrice) September 21, 2022

Others in Rasht teamed up to fight against individual police officers. In this video, a riot police officer armed with a taser is mobbed and beaten by dozens of protesters, as onlookers cheer in support.

تراپی؟

نه گ.اییده شدن ماموران خامنه‌ای توسط مردم رشت رو دیدم.

شما هم ببینید!#مهسا_امینی pic.twitter.com/li3T5xuzL1 — Ivar Farhadi (@FarhadiIvar) September 20, 2022

Similar scenes took place in Qeshm, Mashhad, Lahijan and more than 20 other major cities across Iran, including the capital, Tehran.

From women’s freedoms to economic hardship

Women and women’s rights are at the centre of the demonstrations, but they have snowballed to include anti-regime sentiments and the crippling economic situation in Iran. Videos show women burning their headscarves and cutting their hair. Others show protesters destroying posters of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khameini.

People have taken to the streets chanting, “Women! Life! Freedom” and “Death to the dictator”.

Protesters have also begun storming government buildings around the country, including town halls.

ساختمان شهرداری ساری در تسخیر مردم معترض#مهسا_امینی pic.twitter.com/lNJD9raWFr — Babak Ghafooriazar بابک غفوری‌آذر (@babakazar) September 20, 2022 A video posted on Twitter on September 20, 2022 shows protesters taking over the municipal building in Sari, Iran.

#قیام_نهایی

فرمانداری قرچک

چهارشنبه ۳۰ شهریور#مهسا_امینی#IranProtests pic.twitter.com/ugviCmjEcb — BARANDAAZ_NEWS (@BARANDAAZOnline) September 22, 2022 A video shared on Twitter on September 22, 2022 shows protesters storming the governorate of Qarchak, a suburb southeast of Tehran, Iran.

Internet and mobile networks in Iran have been shut down in an attempt to curb dissent. The official death toll from the wave of unrest rose on Thursday to at least 17. However, the Oslo-based NGO Iran Human Rights said at least 31 civilians had been killed.

In a speech on September 21, Supreme Leader Ali Khameini refrained from commenting on the protests. Iranian authorities have said they would investigate Amini’s death while denying any wrongdoing.