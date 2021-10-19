Fake news, rumours swirl around ex-Iranian president Ahmadinejad’s first visit abroad

Lots of people have been circulating photos online, claiming that they show the former Iranian president visiting the pavilion run by arch-rival Israel at the Universal Expo in Dubai in October. But, turns out, these are just rumours.

Former Iranian president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad made waves with a visit to the World Expo, in Dubai, in October. Ahmadinejad posed for photos with a number of young women, to the consternation of both people on social media and the Iranian security forces, who were reportedly unhappy about his behaviour. Ahmadinejad’s visit also gave rise to a fake news story, that the former Iranian president had visited a pavilion run by his arch-rival Israel.

Advertising Read more

Ahmadinejad's trip to Dubai was the first time he's left Iran since the end of his presidency in 2013. The former president travelled to the United Arab Emirates to participate in a conference held as part of Dubai’s World Expo, which was launched October 1, 2021 and will continue until March 31, 2022. Ahmadinejad, known as an ultra-conservative, was photographed with his wife, several Iranian political figures, and also with some beautiful women.

Find yourself a girl that looks at you the same way these women look at ahmadinejad.

😩😩😩 pic.twitter.com/j7N2p1DYtd — BernardBernhardt (@BernardBernhart) October 16, 2021

Iranian social media users were quick to pick up the photos and expressed surprise at the “reformed” image of one of the most radically religious presidents since Iran’s Islamic Revolution. Other people were confused by the people posing for pictures with him and wondered if they actually "knew who he was".

This video of a family taking a group photo with Former President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad is making rounds on Iranian social media.



God forbid a woman's hair touch the top of his head. 🙄 pic.twitter.com/3PY9gU0pNG — Holly Dagres (@hdagres) October 18, 2021

Did he actually visit Israel’s pavilion?

There was a lot of chatter on Persian and Arabic social media channels about one photo in particular, showing Mahmoud Ahmadinejad with a young white woman with light brown hair. The photo was first posted by the Twitter account @Terror_Alarm – which claims to be an independent media outlet based in Jerusalem – along with the caption: “Iranian Former President Ahmadinezad [sic], now a new reformist figure, visists [sic] Israel pavilion in Emirates Expo in Dubai.”

This screengrab shows the tweet that started rumours that Ahmadinejad had visited the Israeli pavilion at the Universal Expo in Dubai. Since then, this tweet has been deleted. © Twitter

Several accounts picked up the info in English, Arabic and Persian and wondered about the politics of the former president, who was known for his openly hostile position towards Israel.

🔵أحمدي نجاد يزور الجناح الإسرائيلي في الإمارات في معرض اكسبو 2020 الصورة له متحدثًا مع مديرة الجناح الإسرائيلية.. ماذا جرى؟

Ahmadinejad visits the Israeli pavilion in the UAE at Expo 2020 the photo is of him speaking with the director of the Israeli pavilion.. What's the matter? pic.twitter.com/lvKj4xeXba — سائر سبيل (@saeersabil) October 18, 2021

During his two terms in office, Mahmoud Ahmadinejad took extremely hostile positions towards Israel, once comparing the country to “a cancerous tumour”.

However, there is no sign that Ahmadinejad visited Israel’s pavilion in numerous articles and images documenting his visit to the Expo.

The rumour was quickly denied by the director of Ahmadinejad’s cabinet, who said that the photo in question had been taken at Vietnam’s Pavilion on October 13, not at Israel’s pavilion. The Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed this information on October 17.

پیش از سفر، باندهای امنیتی شایعه کردند که «می‌خواهد برود و برنگردد»، حالا که بازدید محمود احمدی‌نژاد از اکسپو ۲۰۲۰ امارات با استقبال بی‌نظیر ملل روبرو شده، دست به خبرسازی کذب و مضحک مبنی بر «حضور در غرفه صهیونیست‌ها» زده‌اند.



📸، ۲۳ مهر، غرفه ویتنام، عکس یادگاری یک بازدیدکننده pic.twitter.com/onz5bAkHPv — Alireza Mataji 🐘 🚜 (@alimat1979) October 16, 2021

A visit on the Iranian radar

الرئيس الايراني السابق احمد نجاد فى #الامارات 🇦🇪 ويزور اكسبو #دبي 2020 . pic.twitter.com/cNclYBOhwj — عادل سيف القطي (@Adel1636) October 16, 2021

Ahmadinejad ended his visit to the Emirates early, apparently due to pressure from Iran. Media outlet Iran International reported that the Iranian Consulate cancelled a press conference scheduled for Ahmadinejad on Sunday, October 17 because he was returning to Iran that same night – earlier than anticipated.

However, according to Fars, a news agency aligned with the Iranian government, Emirati authorities “asked Ahmadinejad to leave the territory urgently” without explaining why.

Several prominent Iranian religious figures, including Hojatoleslam Abbas Amirifar, hypothesized that Ahmadinejad wanted to be “centre stage again” and that this visit was a way to “get media attention” after “disappearing from the political scene".