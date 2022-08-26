Firefighters help revive flora and fauna during Spain's wildfires

Firefighters in Spain help give water to animals dehydrated by the massive wildfires in the country this summer.

Videos online show firefighting crews battling flames and trying to help the wildlife in Spain. The country has endured fierce wildfires since July that have killed or injured thousands of wildlife and destroyed swathes of countryside. On August 21, firefighters finally brought a wildfire under control that had been burning for nearly a week near the town of Bejis, in the Valencia region in southeast Spain.

At least 391 wildfires, some of them apparently started deliberately, have impacted more than 270,000 hectares of land in Spain this year – six times more than the yearly average over the past 15 years. The fire in Bejis burned 20,000 hectares of land, encroaching on a natural park in the region.

Hundreds of firefighters worked near Valencia to combat wildfires in the region. Up to 2,200 local residents of Bejis were evacuated, while 1,500 more in villages nearby were placed under lockdown.

Los #incendiosforestales causan pérdidas de la biodiversidad y daños de valor incalculable en nuestro #MedioAmbiente.

En el vídeo, nuestros corsarios del #43Grupo del @EjercitoAire sobrevuelan el #IFBejís, en #Castellón, que ha arrasado miles de hectáreas. pic.twitter.com/fEaDHZ8myH — Ministerio Defensa (@Defensagob) August 21, 2022 A video shared by the Spanish Ministry of Defence on August 21, 2022 shows the Bejis fire from a plane. “Forest fires cause biodiversity loss and incalculable damage to our environment,” the post said.

As firefighters worked to control the blaze, they also dealt with the impacted wildlife in the area. A video shared on social media shows firefighters giving water to a small bird.

#IFBejís Romeo 15 estamos luchando con el fuego, pero también nos encontramos sorpresas.... ánimo pajarito!!..💪💪💪😅😅😅 #Losdeamarillo #IncendiosForestales #Mosqueruela #Aragon #elToro #laelite pic.twitter.com/eiPVNR9fPh — Pedro J W (@PJ2V) August 21, 2022 A video shared on Twitter on August 21, 2022 shows firefighters giving water to a bird impacted by the Spain wildfires.

The person who shared the video, a firefighter with the Romeo 15 squadron, said the bird flew away after cooling off.

A video also showed a civil guard officer help a kitten that was affected by the forest fire drink water.

Siempre... #AllíDondeNosNecesites #SinDistincióndeEspecies #Incendio #Bejís pic.twitter.com/4UvFnucsaF — Guardia Civil 🇪🇸 (@guardiacivil) August 19, 2022 A video shared on Twitter on August 19, 2022 shows a Spanish Civil Guard officer giving water to a cat during the Bejis wildfire.

Other videos have shown firefighters around Spain helping to rehabilitate animals impacted by the summer’s fires. This video, shared on July 21, shows firefighters in northwestern Spain helping a deer drink water.

Desde @INFOCYL no podemos estar mas orgullosos de los grandísimos profesionales que tenemos entre nuestras filas, así son los #BomberosForestales y #AAMM, ante cualquier adversidad sacan fuerzas de donde no quedan para salvar todo y a todos lo que pueden.



Os damos las gracias 💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/byvOLMQr94 — Incendios Forestales Castilla y León (@INFOCYL) July 21, 2022 A video shared on Twitter on July 21, 2022 shows firefighters from Castile and León giving water to a deer that was impacted by wildfires in the region.

Firefighters found the deer dehydrated while they were fighting a fire in the Zamora province of northwestern Spain. The fire began on July 17 and burned for more than a week, engulfing 36,000 hectares. Two people died within the first 24 hours of the blaze.

Muy muy orgulloso de los chavales del Zulu 2 "fundidos" como estan y oor todo lo q han pasado...y todavia han sacado fuerzas para salvarle la vida a este amigo deshidratado. Rumbo al CRAS para su recuperación. #IFLosacio. @apamcyl @INFOCYL @El_Batefuegos @IncendiosES pic.twitter.com/M7esTgPbiu — Milvus (@JORGELAMRET) July 21, 2022 Photos shared on Twitter on July 21, 2022 show firefighters helping a dehydrated deer.

The waves of fires across Spain this year killed more than 70,000 animals, wild and domesticated, according to the Franz Weber Foundation. These include wildlife as well as livestock and pets.

Fires can be a major disturbance for animals, both by putting them in danger and destroying habitats. Wildfires also destroy food and water resources, putting wildlife at risk as they search for food and safe habitat. Still, many animal species have adapted to cope with wildfires, fleeing early or taking shelter as blazes spread.

Taking stock of ecosystem damage

On Sunday, August 21, officials from the Valencia region lifted evacuation orders and told Bejis residents they could start returning to their homes.

As the fire in Bejis came under control, firefighters moved to take stock of the damage and clear burned trees.

👷Las brigadas de #Bejís siguen trabajando, esta mañana, limpieza de pinos quemados en la Peña de la Horca 🪓🌲#IFBejís pic.twitter.com/lhnkr1oHbB — Ayuntamiento Bejís (@ayto_bejis) August 26, 2022 A video shared on Twitter on August 26, 2022 shows firefighters in Bejis clearing burnt pine trees after the wildfire was contained.

Some forests can take decades to recover from wildfires. Tree removal and replanting can help restore the landscape. Experts say that forests must be adapted to withstand fires and prevent widespread blazes, through the diversification of tree species and controlled burns.

Neighbouring countries France and Portugal have also battled vast wildfires in July and August as record temperatures have spiked across Europe. Experts have blamed climate change for the rising temperatures.

French President Emmanuel Macron promised to enact a “major national project” to regrow forests in the country’s southwestern region, impacted by severe fires.