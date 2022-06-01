Lorry carrying French reporter killed in Ukraine ‘clearly said humanitarian aid’, says aid worker

Left: the armoured vehicle filled with supplies to go to Ukraine. Right: The same vehicle after it was hit with shrapnel from an artillery shell.

A humanitarian aid lorry being used to evacuate refugees was hit by shelling on Monday, May 30 as it was travelling toward Lysychansk, in the Luhansk region of eastern Ukraine. The attack killed a French journalist on board who was covering the evacuation. The FRANCE 24 Observers team spoke to the English aid worker who delivered the truck to Ukraine. He told us that the truck was hit despite being labelled as humanitarian aid.

Frédéric Leclerc-Imhoff, a video journalist for French broadcaster BFMTV, was killed in eastern Ukraine on May 30 while covering an evacuation of civilians. At the time the lorry was hit, there were ten Ukrainian refugees and a local policeman inside, alongside Leclerc-Imhoff and his French and Ukrainian colleagues.

An artillery shell landed in front of the lorry, launching shrapnel through the vehicle's windshield, the regional police chief told the New York Times.

Photos shared on Telegram by the governor of Ukraine's eastern Luhansk region were said to show the windshield of the lorry, damaged in the attack. © Serhiy Haidai / Telegram

The armoured lorry had arrived in Ukraine from England as part of a humanitarian aid initiative. Residents of Gloucester, England have come together as individuals to donate supplies directly to Ukrainian civilians.

Left: a photo of the lorry posted by volunteer Alastair Chambers before delivering aid supplies to Ukraine. Right: A photo of the scene posted by the governor of Ukraine's eastern Luhansk region, Serhiy Haidai, on Telegram after the lorry was attacked, showing the same vehicle. Photo blurred by FRANCE 24. © Alastair Chambers / Telegram

‘This vehicle helped save hundreds of people's lives, removing them from the shelled areas’

Gloucester City Councillor Alastair Chambers was one of the volunteers who helped organise the aid effort, driving the lorry from England to Ukraine on May 8.

So myself and some friends delivered the vehicle into Ukraine. We've been filling these vehicles up with medical equipment, foods, hygienic equipment, things for babies, and also really top end, high-end medical equipment ranging from anaesthesia machines, X-ray machines and scanners. We dropped off the hospital equipment for Mykolaiv hospital [in southern Ukraine] and also humanitarian equipment through to the orphanage.

🇺🇦💙 Top medical equipment just loaded into our armoured lorry. This is really expensive kit being delivered by us directly to the Ukraine 💙🇺🇦

⚕️🚑🩺🏥⛑💊⚕️🚑🩺🏥💊⛑⚕️🚑🩺🏥💊⛑#standwiththeukraine #unitedhelpukraine pic.twitter.com/wmse2ltdqB — Alastair Chambers (@AlastairChambe5) May 4, 2022 The lorry was initially used to transport supplies, like medical equipment, to Ukraine.

After dropping off, we met with some Ukrainians and we handed over the key and show them how the vehicle worked. Our knowledge was that the vehicle was then taken straight to the Donbas region and used for evacuating civilians from areas that were currently being shelled. And I know for a fact that this vehicle helped save hundreds of people's lives, removing them from the shelled areas.

Chambers and other volunteers have dropped off six armoured vehicles filled with supplies to Ukraine since the conflict began. They paid for the vehicles – most of which were previously used for transporting valuable goods like gold bullion – using donations. This is the first time one of their vehicles has been attacked.

It was a Mercedes lorry that would have been used for transporting gold bullion for the Bank of England. It had ballistic rated glass. Shrapnel travels at a much higher velocity than that of a bullet. So my understanding is that this is what unfortunately killed Frédéric. But the vehicle itself shouldn't have been attacked. It wasn't in any army colours, it wasn't in any green, had no camouflage, and it had no Ukrainian signalisation to show that it was a military vehicle. It also had stickers on the front of the cab and also the sides which said “humanitarian aid”. So this shows a universal explanation of what the vehicle is doing.

And the French journalist that was in there, Frédéric, was there doing a very important job. He was documenting the evidence of civilians being evacuated from what were enemy atrocities and fire on residential areas, residential homes and civilian people. It's very, very scary that people could do such a horrific thing to a vehicle that's very clearly marked humanitarian aid and was being used for the sole purpose of evacuating women and children from areas being attacked by the Russians.

Lysychansk, one of the last pockets of Ukrainian control in Luhansk, has sustained heavy Russian shelling since the offensive began in late February. Ukrainian authorities said the artillery shell had been fired by Russian forces.

France has called for an investigation into the journalist’s death. Since the beginning of the conflict in Ukraine, eight journalists have lost their lives, according to Reporters Without Borders.