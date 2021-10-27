No, a 'vaccinated worker' didn’t faint in front of Prince Charles

A video, allegedly showing a man who has recently been vaccinated fainting in front of the United Kingdom’s Prince Charles, has been circulating on Facebook and Twitter since October 24.

A video circulating widely on Twitter since October claims to show a man fainting in front of Britain’s Prince Charles after being vaccinated. One tweet featuring the video has garnered more than 1,300 views since it was first posted on Twitter on October 25 – and that’s just one of many posts featuring the video shared online.

Advertising Read more

The video, which has a voiceover, shows Prince Charles standing next to a man wearing a black tee-shirt and sunglasses.

The man wearing black suddenly collapses and people rush toward him to help. Many of the videos of this incident that were posted online feature a logo saying #Resist, often used by people opposed to the Covid-19 vaccine, especially those in the United Kingdom. The posts also claim that the incident took place not far from a travelling vaccination site set up in a bus.

The video was filmed before there was a Covid-19 vaccine

Our team managed to find the original video by running a reverse image search using InVID We Verify (click here to find out how).

It was first posted on the YouTube channel of the Telegraph, a conservative British newspaper on July 9, 2020.

The video was also shared on the same day by The Royal Family Channel, a YouTube channel sharing information about the British Royal family.

Several media outlets including the Evening Standard, another conservative British newspaper, and the Bristol Post explained that the incident happened at an Asda supermarket in Avonmouth, a neighbourhood in Bristol, a town in the southwest of England. The man was given first aid and was in good health. You can also find a write-up of this incident on Asda’s official website.

The video was filmed four months before the announcement that Pfizer had finished its Covid-19 vaccine on November 9, 2020.

At the time the video was filmed, people in England had not yet been vaccinated. So this man did not faint after being vaccinated.