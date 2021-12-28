Coups, Covid and migrants: 2021 in amateur images

The France 24 Observers team covers world news via amateur images. Covid-19 and the vaccines against it, coups d'état, migrant crises on every continent: all were captured on amateur video in 2021 and shared on social networks.

The FRANCE 24 Observers team covers world news via amateur images. From Covid-19 and the vaccines against it to coups d'état, migrant crises on every continent – all of this was captured on amateur video in 2021 and shared on social networks.

Advertising Read more

From riots at the US Capitol in January to the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan in August ... migrants in the Mediterranean between Morocco and Spain ... people rushing to get the Covid-19 vaccine in Iran and Tunisia, or to deliver it in the mountains of Nepal ... all of this was captured by amateur images. Throughout 2021, the FRANCE 24 Observers team has sifted through thousands of photos and videos online, verifying them and publishing them. Filmed on smartphones, shared on Twitter, TikTok or Instagram by our Observers, amateur images helped document all the major events of 2021.

>> Watch our selection of the amateur images that marked 2021

Citizens, activists and eyewitnesses around the world filmed the events that made this year unlike any other.

From the Capitol riots to the takeover of Afghanistan, here’s how you captured 2021 pic.twitter.com/eaJREZK1HF — The Observers (@Observers) December 28, 2021