Turns out, viral video of Kim Jong-un meeting Vladimir Putin is from 2019

Twitter users have been widely sharing a video that they claim shows Russian president Vladimir Putin and North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un meeting in Moscow on September 30, 2022. In actuality, this video is from April 25, 2019.

However, it turns out that this video was filmed in Vladivostok in April 2019 during the only official meeting between these two heads of state.



If you do a keyword search using the words “meeting”, “Putin” and "Kim Jong-un" then you’ll quickly pull up the video, which, in actuality is from April 25, 2019. It was filmed during a summit between the two leaders in Vladivostok, Russia.

The video shows Kim Jong-un and Vladimir Putin shaking the hands of several people, in front of a line of Russian and North Korean flags.

"In an unprecedented visit.. North Korean president arrives in Moscow to coincide with upcoming speech by Russian president today,” reads the tweet shared along with the video.

Indeed, on September 30, 2022, Vladimir Putin announced in a televised speech the annexation of four Ukrainian territories.

The post featuring the video, was retweeted more than 3,000 times and shared in several languages on Twitter and Facebook.

However, Kim Jong-un and Vladimir Putin didn’t meet on September 30, 2022. Their only official meeting was back on April 25, 2019, during a summit held in the town of Vladivostok, located in eastern Russia – near the tiny, 17-kilometre border that Russia and North Korea share. At the time, North Korea was grappling with the United States over denuclearisation and wanted to get some Russian backing.

The video showing the two men was filmed at this time. If you search the keywords “meeting”, “Kim Jong-un Vladimir Putin", then you will find several news reports about it broadcast at the time. Here is a clip from Canadian news outlet Global News (the meeting is mentioned at 2:12). The video is credited to the Associated Press.

Diplomatic relations between North Korea and Russia have strengthened in recent months. On October 4, North Korea offered its official support to Russia in its quest to annex Ukrainian territories. However, no official meetings between the two heads of state have taken place or been planned for the future.