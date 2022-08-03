'Old Witch', 'Pelosi get out of Taiwan!': Public billboards hacked on US Speaker's visit
Public concern about Taiwan’s national security arose after monitors in multiple convenience stores and a train station in Taiwan were hacked as US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi began a controversial visit. The government of China regards Taiwan as a breakaway province and had expressed strong opposition to the visit. The screens projected messages accusing Pelosi of triggering wars, and telling her to get out.
As Pelosi prepared to meet Taiwanese officials on Wednesday, commuters at the Xin Zuoying station in Kaohsiung, Taiwan’s third-biggest city, were surprised to see this message on an electronic billboard: “The old witch’s visit to Taiwan is a serious provocation to the sovereignty of the Motherland… Greater China will ultimately be unified!”
Taiwan Railway said the billboard had been hacked “via an external network”, and that the station immediately unplugged the screen and notified the company that operated it. The railway operator said its internal IT systems remained intact.
7-Eleven convenience stores also targeted by anti-Pelosi hackers
Also Wednesday, public screens in multiple 7-Eleven branches, the largest convenience store franchise in Taiwan, were reported to be displaying images of slogans asking Pelosi to leave Taiwan: “Nancy Pelosi, you war-monger, get out of Taiwan!”
台南新市新墘門市，聽說有可能是系統被駭，目前711正在查核中，請大家稍安勿躁，有進一步消息會再補充。 pic.twitter.com/1GVZwo7B8R— 台灣屏東人 (@hdiojojo) August 3, 2022
Awaiting clarification of the situation, some 7-Eleven branches temporarily turned off their screens.
Uni-President, the company representing 7-Eleven in Taiwan, claimed that the collective malfunctioning of the monitors was due to an “external disturbance to the system.”
Taiwan’s Investigation Bureau said Wednesday it was investigating the hacking at the 7-Eleven stores.
President’s website hacked
On Tuesday August 2, ahead of Pelosi’s arrival on the island, the official website of Taiwan’s president said it had been the target of an overseas distributed denial of service (DDoS) attack, a cyber attack designed to paralyze websites by tremendously increasing their internet traffic. As a result, the website went down for 20 minutes.
Hacking raises concern over Taiwan’s cybersecurity
Numerous internet users expressed their concerns over Taiwan’s cybersecurity capacity.