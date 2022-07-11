‘Open to the public’: Sri Lankans create protest zones in occupied government buildings

“Open to the public” was written in spray paint on the wall outside of the prime minister’s residence in Colombo, Sri Lanka after protesters occupied the building on July 9, 2022.

On July 9, 2022, thousands of Sri Lankans, exasperated by the country's economic crisis, stormed the residence of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and other places linked to power. The situation is still uncertain in the country, but the movement is ongoing: in the capital, Colombo, protesters have turned several of these symbolic buildings into protest sites where meals and concerts are being organised.

Sri Lanka's presidential palace and prime minister's residence were still occupied by protesters on Monday 11 July. Two days earlier, the country was thrown into turmoil after major protests erupted in the capital Colombo.

Forced to flee, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe pledged to resign. But the protesters who stormed their residences and the presidential secretariat said they would wait until the resignations were formalised before leaving.

In the meantime, these buildings have been transformed into spaces for exchange and protest. On social networks, protesters are filming themselves taking over the luxurious, colonial-era mansions. They play grand pianos, take selfies on four-poster beds and enjoy the swimming pool at the president's residence.

On Sunday, the inscription "Open to the public" was written on a wall at the entrance to "Temple Trees", the name given to the prime minister's official residence. Sri Lankans flocked there, sometimes with their families. The protesters asked them not to steal or damage anything and to treat the occupied buildings as "museums".

Entrance to Temple Trees, the residence of the Sri Lankan prime minister, with graffiti saying “Open to the public” in Sinhala. © Facebook - C. Dilshan

A protester plays a song on the piano at the prime minister's official residence.

We are organised, we are responsible, and we are capable. Most of all, we are the people & we care about each other. It's time for everyone to be a part of the movement if you haven't. Let's establish a country that serves its people.#lka #SriLanka #GoHomeGota #GoHomeRanil pic.twitter.com/9VRQxTeKIb — Prasad Welikumbura (@Welikumbura) July 10, 2022

Photos show protesters trying to keep the presidential palace grounds clean, picking up rubbish and sweeping the floor. Some organised concerts and card games. Others set up a collective kitchen on July 10: several videos show protesters working in front of huge pots filled with rice, cutting vegetables or serving others.

On Sunday, July 10, protesters prepare a meal at Temple Trees.

World renowned Bella Ciao,reversioned to sinhala,was performed by Indrachapa Liyanage & Samanalee Fonseka tonight in 'Aragala Gee Sandawa" held at Temple trees celebrating the occupancy of all this places by people of #SriLanka



video courtesy : Samin Dilanka #LKA pic.twitter.com/eAtpXWfJCo — Ishara Danasekara (@IsharaDanasekar) July 10, 2022 On Sunday, July 10, demonstrators sang a Sinhala version of "Bella Ciao", a famous Italian revolutionary anthem.

On the afternoon of July 11, the grounds of the residence were still full of people. We were able to hold a video call with one of our Observers, who showed us the crowd of people there.

More live reporting… and here we have #GoHomeRanil inaugural carrom tournament 2022. It’s a hotly contested battle of the mynahs with Team Myna vs Team Baby Myna.

Pick your team!#SriLankaProtests 🐦 ⚔️ 🐦 pic.twitter.com/CBpYCU9LDc — Marlon Ariyasinghe (@exfrotezter) July 10, 2022 At Temple Trees, protesters held a carrom tournament at the Prime Minister's residence. Carrom is a popular tabletop game in Sri Lanka.

Another initiative was set up to help make these buildings accessible to all: protesters formed a human chain to transport books collected from the president’s residence to create a public library in the Sri Lankan parliament building. In all, they gathered 8,000 books in Sinhala, Tamil and English, according to AFP.

The Gotagogama Library will be taken to the Presidential Secretariat. #Lka pic.twitter.com/cQSma9lorM — Manjula Basnayake (@BasnayakeM) July 10, 2022

The luxury and splendour of the homes contrast sharply with the country’s disastrous economic situation. Sri Lanka, whose economy is mainly based on tourism, has been hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic. Rising debt has led to a devaluation of the currency and a drop in imports, resulting in shortages of medicine, food and fuel. The crisis has left the island’s population in dire straits.

During the massive protests in Colombo on Saturday, an angry crowd set fire to the prime minister's private residence. Several people, including journalists, were injured when the police dispersed the protesters in the streets of Colombo.

On Monday, the Sri Lankan parliament released details about the transition of power, saying that a new president would be elected on July 20.