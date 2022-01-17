Watch out for these false videos after the Tonga volcano eruption

These three videos were wrongly presented as being filmed just after a tsunami following the explosion of a volcano off the Tonga Islands.

Shocking images of the eruption of the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai volcano off the coast of the Tonga Islands have been flooding social networks since January 15. But several fake videos have crept in among the authentic footage, coming from near the Kampar River in Indonesia.

A tsunami caused by a powerful eruption of an underwater volcano in Tonga, an archipelago of islands in the south Pacific, has caused widespread damage. There have been no casualties, according to New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

Photos and videos have been circulating widely on social media, showing the eruption and its consequences.

However, we've spotted a few fake posts that have been shared with the hashtags #TongaVolcano or #PrayforTonga.

We verified them with the InVid WeVerify tool (click here to find out how) to see where they really came from.

A boxer washed away... in Indonesia

The first surprising video: A man punches a tree while a woman films him. Suddenly, he's caught up in a wave that comes out of nowhere. The post was shared on Twitter by a user claiming to be an Indian journalist. It was viewed over 1.5 million times and also reposted on Facebook.

A reverse image search using InVid WeVerify finds the video on YouTube. It was posted on December 6, 2021, and shows the "bono" phenomenon, or a tidal bore, when a strong tide pushes against a river's current to form a wave.

In the post's comments, the person who took the video explained that it was filmed at Ogis Beach, in Teluk Meranti, Indonesia.

Using selfie sticks to escape the waves

Two similar videos were also presented as the aftermath of the Tonga eruption and tsunami. A montage of these videos shows two people, a man and a woman, using selfie sticks to film themselves as they run away from the waves and are eventually swept over.

The video, shared widely in Spanish on Twitter, was viewed around 300,000 times.

But these two videos were also posted earlier, on December 6 and 7, 2021. They show the same exact phenomenon: a tidal bore on the Kampar river in Indonesia.

The two people filming were together in the same place, as seen in the videos.

Two people said to be filming the aftermath of the tsunami in Tonga were actually filming a tidal bore in Indonesia. © Rina rina bono Channel / Onex TM

During natural disasters, it is not uncommon for fake images to circulate on social networks using hashtags corresponding to the event. Sometimes, people even try to take advantage of the confusion to gain followers or engagement.

That was the case during cyclone Shaheen in Oman last October. Watch how we were able to verify those images below.