Mexico: Taxi drivers in Cancun smash car windows, thinking it's an Uber

Armed with stones, two taxi drivers smashed the windows of a vehicle on July 27 in Cancun, the famous Mexican seaside resort, because they thought its driver worked for Uber. This is not an isolated incident: in Cancun, taxi drivers regularly attack alleged Uber drivers or their customers, even though the ride-sharing service has been legal for several months. In their view, Uber is a threat to their business.

Screenshot of a video shot in Cancún, in the state of Quintana Roo, Mexico, on July 27, 2023.

"Don't hit the car!" In a video shot in Cancun, in the Mexican state of Quintana Roo, on July 27, a woman can be heard protesting as two men in white shirts jump around a vehicle, before hitting its windows with stones.

The car then sped off with the boot open. A suitcase fell to the ground. Seconds later, a woman, clearly a tourist, is seen crying.

Video shot in Cancún, Quintana Roo, Mexico, on July 27, 2023.

The video was posted by a woman living in Cancun, according to her Facebook profile. It was then shared online and went viral, racking up over a million views. Many Mexicans expressed their exasperation at the attitude of the taxi drivers.

The Cancun police announced that the two taxi drivers had been arrested. The Quintana Roo State Prosecutor's Office also stated that they had been charged with theft, damage and injury, while specifying that no firearms had been used.

Other similar incidents since January

This isn't the first time an incident like this has played out in Cancun, where taxi drivers have been complaining that Uber is posing unfair competition.

Incidents like these have broken out since January 11, when a court authorised Uber to operate in the city. The decision ended a years-long legal battle after taxi drivers managed to get the app banned soon after it was launched in the state of Quintana Roo in 2016.

The January 11 decision angered taxi unions, which organised blockades, particularly near the airport and near hotels. Several videos allegedly show taxi drivers physically or verbally assaulting people they accused of being Uber drivers or their customers.

Taxi blockades in Cancún, in an area where hotels are located, in January 2023.

SI TE VUELVO A VER TE ROMPO TU MADR3😡😳

Esas fueron las palabras que un taxista le dijo a un conductor de #Uber, quien fue pedido por un usuario de la app en #Cancún, #QuintanaRoo. En el video se puede observar que le cerraron el paso al Uber. pic.twitter.com/yddkckRzSX — Qué Poca Madre 🇲🇽 (@QuePocaMadre_Mx) January 22, 2023 "If I ever see you around here again, in my house, I'm going to smash your face in," a taxi driver points at an Uber driver in Cancún in January 2023.

En Cancún los taxistas bajan a turistas de unidades de #Uber como vándalos. Como todo taxista en México, nunca mejoraron el servicio y ahora defienden a golpes el mercado pic.twitter.com/RQfvOivN2E — Alfredo Alvarez (@AlfredoAlvarezz) January 20, 2023 Another video shot in Cancún in January 2023. Here, taxi drivers verbally attack a family of foreign tourists: "The problem is the car, not you", one of them explains, while the woman cries.

#Taxistas atacan a turista en el hotel Crystal de la ZH de #Cancun esto tras solicitar servicio de plataforma #Uber autoridades arribaron y seguirían a taxistas, 2da agresión en menos de 24 horas. @imoveqroo @cristtytorres y autoridades guardan silencio 🤫 pic.twitter.com/hHuOnvK1Sl — Cecilia Solis (@CeciSolisQR) January 21, 2023 Several men in white shirts surround a man on the ground in Cancún in January 2023. A woman comments: "They're beating up a taxi, here at the Krystal, just because he's going to take an Uber."

On January 21, taxi drivers responded to two of these incidents, saying they were sorry for what had happened, but disputed the court's decision and explained that Uber was undermining their business and their source of income.

Two days later, the US embassy issued a security alert concerning "recent incidents involving taxi and Uber drivers" in the state of Quintana Roo, indicating that they could have resulted in "injuries to US citizens".

Several associations representing the hotel and tourism industries also condemned the taxi drivers' actions, claiming that they were discrediting the city's image and jeopardising local employment opportunities.

Local Congress gives green light to Uber operations

On April 27, the Congress of the State of Quintana Roo in turn authorised the operation of ride-sharing applications such as Uber, Cabify and Didi, thus confirming the court's decision.

But new scuffles occurred soon after, showing the drivers are not giving up the fight.

#Cancún

Unos #taxistas amenazaron con meterle balazos a un operador #Uber , si no se retiraba de la zona donde trabajan, el agraviado lo documentó, pero huyó como pudo del lugar, para evitar que lo lastimaran. pic.twitter.com/vBxEEUReCo — DAVID ROMERO VARA (@DAVIDROMEROVARA) April 30, 2023 "I'm going to break your phone and put three bullets in you", shouts a taxi driver in this video shot in Cancún at the end of April 2023.

These incidents have tarnished the image of taxi drivers, already under fire in Cancun as residents accuse them of charging exorbitant prices. Taxis have also been accused of sexual assault and theft.

In July 2022, the authorities reported that "467 taxi drivers and taxi units" had been involved in various criminal activities over the past year in Quintana Roo. The crimes included small-scale drug trafficking, kidnappings, extortion and executions. The taxi unions deny any involvement with organised crime.

In recent years, the arrival of Uber has also caused tensions in other Mexican cities and in other countries, such as India, the UK and France. The company operates in more than 70 countries.