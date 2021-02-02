Truth or Fake: Joe Biden targeted by disinformation

Just days after he was inaugurated, US President Joe Biden was the target of disinformation online.

A video from January 17 showing then-President-elect Joe Biden seeming lost and confused while on stage at an event has garnered more than three million views on Twitter. It was picked up and shared by Donald Trump Jr, son of the former president, who claimed it was proof that Biden was senile and mentally unfit to take office. Turns out, however, that the video was altered.

Joe Biden's inauguration went off without a hitch, despite security fears after supporters of former president Donald Trump stormed the Capitol on January 6. But on social media, a video viewed more than 20,000 times claims that soldiers turned their backs on Biden's motorcade in protest. The FRANCE 24 Observers team reveals this is incorrect – their position was in fact a common security measure.

This episode of Truth or Fake looks at the disinformation already targeting the new American president:

