Truth or Fake: The anti-vax 'folding needle' conspiracy theory

Kamala Harris is one famous face that has been featured in anti-vax conspiracy theory videos.
Vaccination campaigns around the world are ramping up in an attempt to stem the spread of Covid-19. Anti-vaxxers are using videos and photos of celebrities or politicians getting the vaccine to spread misinformation.

US Vice President Kamala Harris is one high-profile politician to be included in anti-vaccine messaging. A video of her getting the vaccine was shared online by anti-vaccine conspiracy theorists who claimed that the needle used was a "folding needle", which means Harris never got the vaccine at all.

Spurious claims about folding needles or needles that don't exist at all are common in anti-vax circles online and often target politicians. For more, you can watch Catherine Bennett from the FRANCE 24 Observers team debunking images involving the Israeli politician Beni Ben Muvchar and London's mayor Sadiq Khan.

Fake news around the Covid-19 vaccine.
