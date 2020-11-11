Immediately after the club was suspended on October 17, people gathered in front of city hall to protest what they saw as an injustice. It was during this protest that a committee to coordinate the club’s supporters was formed, made up of several employees of the club and supporters with close links to the CS Chebba club president Taoufik Mkacher. On October 18, protesters blocked the roads leading into the town, shutting them down for about 10 days.

Soon after, the committee to coordinate club fans set up tents near the port to sign up people interested in joining the group migration effort. Several wealthy individuals and boat owners even offered up around 15 boats to ferry the migrants to Italy.

Supporters of the SC Chebba football club set up tents where people can sign up to join a group migration to Italy in protest of their club’s suspension from the Tunisian Football Federation. This photo was taken on the evening of October 25.



The committee organising the group migration effort, which is run by members of the committee of club supporters, has been registering the names and the ID card numbers of those interested in migrating. Even so, I don’t think that their aim is to really get these people to migrate illegally. It is just a way of putting pressure on the federation.



'I am afraid that this initiative will get completely out of hand'



Even though the committee claims otherwise, most Chebba residents are aware that this isn’t a serious initiative. But I am afraid that this initiative will get completely out of the hands of the organising committee, because people from nearby towns and villages, who see this initiative as a glimmer of hope for leaving the country, have started coming and signing up. The local police ended up sweeping the area and forcing out the people who don’t live in Chebba. I hope there won’t be riots when people who believe this initiative is real see their hopes vanish.

This escalation in tensions between CS Chebba and the FTF has even taken a political turn. Tunisia’s most powerful union, the Tunisian General Union for Work (UGTT), released a statement expressing fears over the possible social and security consequences caused by the suspension.



Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi also



This article was written by Omar Tiss.

Nebrass Heddhili is a Chebba-based journalist for Al-Arab, a daily newspaper. He says that the threat to collectively migrate isn’t serious and is just an attempt to pressure the FTF: