1/ The false Antifa poster

2/ A fight outside a polling station in North Carolina?

The video was not filmed on Election Day. According to the Associated Press , it was filmed Oct. 31 at a get-out-the-vote rally outside a courthouse in the North Carolina city of Graham, a block away from the polling place.

3/ A Trump supporter blocking a polling place?



Pro-Biden accounts shared a photograph showing a man with a “Trump 2020” flag. One post shared more than 2,600 times said in its initial version that he was blocking access to a polling place in Clifton, New Jersey.





Clifton police told



4/ A wall around the White House?



Another photo shared by a pro-Biden account, this one shared more than 4,700 times, shows a high wall in front of the White House with the caption: “This is the final image of the Trump presidency.”





A reverse image search reveals that the image is a photomontage. In the



Protective fencing was indeed erected around the White House in the run-up to the election, but not as high as the wall in the manipulated version.



Lafayette Square is a lot more fortified. They’ve bisected the park with a second span of eight-foot metal fencing before the Jackson statue, like the one that’s been up for months along H street.



Tweet showing fencing around the White House erected in the days before the election.

5/ Piles of bricks for use by rioters?



Several posts, like the one below, showed a photo of a pile of bricks outside an ice-cream shop in Illinois, an apparent reference to a frequent conspiracy theory that Black Lives Matter protesters stockpile bricks to use them as weapons.

Next, I simply called the ice cream shop, explained the situation, and asked them about the bricks.



They said the bricks were being used by the restaurant next door, GIA MIA, to build a patio.



Calm before a 'fake news' storm?

Some US fact-checking journalists said they were surprised to see so little misinformation being shared on Election Day.

I don't want to jinx it but I just had a thorough look at the state of the most viral posts on Facebook and Instagram and everything seems to be normal right now. Nothing misleading going viral yet.



We are concerned about a campaign coming out ahead of time saying, ‘Oh we’ve won the election’, when in fact that’s not borne out by remaining mail-in ballots or absentee ballots.



We are still going to be on the lookout for false claims about the election even after a winner’s declared.​

>> READ MORE: The top pieces of misinformation spread in the lead up to the US election Other fact-checkers however warned that the flow of misinformation could resume. Daniel Funke of PolitiFact.com told the FRANCE 24 Observers: