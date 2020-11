Confusion leads to heated encounters at voting booths

A poll watcher in Philly was just wrongfully prevented from entering the polling place#StopTheSteal pic.twitter.com/iJTFtRk0Id Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) November 3, 2020

Cases of voter intimidation were scarce and isolated

I’m a poll worker here in Brooklyn. Here’s the first case of voter intimidation I’ve witnessed: pic.twitter.com/sAXaWlb08v Hilary Shepherd (@TheHBS) November 3, 2020

He’s within 100ft & has tried to intimidate people on the sidewalk at MS88 in Brooklyn. NYPD drove by which is ironic considering they shut down volunteers for passing out coffee in Red Hook but don’t think this is electioneering. pic.twitter.com/foXxgUDe4V Whitney Hu 胡安行 (@whitney_hu) November 3, 2020

Tense protests take place in Washington, D.C., Portland

DC: “F*ck Trump. F*ck Biden. No more presidents”



About 150 black block Antifa begin marching through the streets lead by an umbrella squad



They have gas masks, weapons and some have shields pic.twitter.com/xKJulu0zZ3 ELIJAH SCHAFFER (@ElijahSchaffer) November 4, 2020

Some people are openly carrying weapons at the Portland antifa/BLM protest outside the federal courthouse. This person brought swords. Video by @livesmattershow. #antifa #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/XUV6re95Lm Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 1, 2020

...Individuals smashed windows and poured flammable liquid inside the business. Officers interrupted a potential arson. This gathering is still declared an unlawful assembly due to criminal activity occurring. Disperse to the south and west. pic.twitter.com/NSsjOETtbZ Multnomah Co Sheriff (@MultCoSO) November 3, 2020

In the days leading up to November 3, voters and business owners prepared themselves for the worst. Highway blockades in the democratic states of New York and New Jersey by Trump vehicle convoys on November 1 and the surrounding of a Biden campaign bus by Trump vehicles in Texas on October 31 had experts worried about voter intimidation.Bracing themselves for possible riots, business owners in cities like LA New York City and Washington, D.C. installed plywood barricades, as seen in this November 2 TikTok video of shuttered storefronts in D.C..Although riots and coordinated attempts at voter intimidation did not transpire, the tension of a historic and highly polarised election was felt at the polls. In a Twitter video posted by lawyer and editor Will Chamberlain and widely shared among Republicans, two masked individuals inside a Philadelphia polling place mistakenly prevented Gary Feldman, a Republican poll watcher, from entering. The video shows Feldman displaying his citywide watcher’s certificate and asserting his right to be present, while his interlocutors insist that the certificate is not valid for this polling place in particular.In a follow-up Twitter post, Guardian reporter Sam Levine wrote that he spoke with the election judge at the polling place in question, who explained the incident was a “misunderstanding” during a “crowded and stressful time”, and that the poll watcher was eventually allowed in.Although there were no signs of significant voter intimidation efforts on the day of the election, several isolated cases were recorded. In Charlotte, North Carolina, police detained an armed man who was loitering in front of a voting site and returned there after being asked to leave earlier in the day.Another case of voter intimidation occurred in Brooklyn, New York, where a man standing next to a jeep decorated with Trump flags paced aggressively in front of a polling booth, yelling and swearing at passersby.Kristen Clarke, president and director of Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, a national civil rights organisation that manages the Election Protection Hotline in English, told FRANCE 24 Observers that the organisation has not seen major systemic problems or attempts to obstruct voters outside of isolated and sporadic incidents. According to Clarke, as of 3:50pm Eastern Time on Election Day, the hotline has received 22,000 calls, not including online and text message reports. The bulk of the calls came from Pennsylvania (12 percent of all calls), then Texas (10 percent), Florida (7 percent), New York state (7 percent) and Michigan (6.5 percent).On Election Night, hundreds of protesters gathered in cities like Washington, D.C. and Portland for demonstrations that were mostly non-violent but tense, punctuated by instances of aggression and scuffles with police. In D.C., hundreds of people began gathering in front of the White House in the late afternoon. At nightfall, demonstrators aligned with different political causes marched through the streets of the capital. A Twitter video posted by host and reporter Elijah Schaffer shows a large group of black-clad Antifa protesters, holding a banner that reads “Burn down the American Plantation” and chanting “F*ck Trump, F*ck Biden”.There were several scuffles with local police, as seen in this Twitter video by user Andrew Derek where officers pinned a man to the ground and tried to disperse the crowd. According to NBC Washington , three people were arrested that night in two separate incidents.The outlet also reported that four individuals were stabbed near the White House in the early morning following Election Night. The victims claimed to be members of the Proud Boys , a far-right, pro-Trump group, and said that their attackers were Black Lives Matter protesters. No arrests have yet been made, and the victims are currently being treated for injuries not considered life-threatening.In Portland, hundreds participated in protests against police brutality, President Trump, and Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler that were mostly non-violent, though tense. Despite the lack of activity from groups like the far-right Proud Boys, The Oregonian, a local newspaper, reported that some protesters burned an American flag and were openly carrying weapons. This Twitter video by host and reporter Drew Hernandez shows a protester carrying swords on their back.On November 2, the eve of the election, Portland protesters also smashed windows in a local Starbucks and poured flammable liquid inside. Officers at the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office called the event a “potential arson” and have detained two suspects.Article by Diana Liu