We're seeing a lot of calls having to do with confusion about absentee or by-mail voting, because the rules are changing. There's ongoing litigation by people who want to constrain democracy by limiting how many people can vote, or what their options are to vote, or how they can turn their ballots in. We're also getting calls about potential cases of voter intimidation, where people who have long rifles at polling places, or inappropriate police presence in some cases.

A video posted to Twitter October 31 shows a group of vehicles flying Trump flags surrounding a Biden campaign bus on a highway in Texas.

A video posted on Twitter November 1 shows Trump supporters using their vehicles to blockade the Tappan Zee Bridge near New York City.

A video posted on Twitter November 1 shows a Trump caravan on the Garden State Parkway in New Jersey.

For voters to see that kind of presence on the way to a polling site, it can certainly be intimidating. It gives you the sense that someone has eyes on you and they are marking who you are. We have heard instances during early voting of people who said that there was someone at the polls who was writing down notes about their every movement, perhaps even taking photographs or videotaping. And that, of course, makes people uncomfortable, that they'll somehow be attacked.



Poll-watchers, and even challengers at the polls, are entirely legal in a lot of different states. The question is, Are they playing within the spirit of the rules? There will always be some that go beyond the rules, and their purpose is to intimidate.

We certainly heard a call for militia groups to be present and to hold some type of rallies near polling sites. We're seeing all kinds of mayhem out there. Fortunately, it's not indicative of something that is deeply coordinated and widespread to the point where it’ll be successful. But the rhetoric that we hear in the national discourse actually invites these type of people to test their luck to the detriment of voters.



The militia groups have been around for some time, but this year, more than other years, they have themselves some heightened activity with respect to elections. We've seen calls for rallies all throughout the country by certain groups who desire to have a physical and personal presence, which really has no other purpose than to intimidate other people and other voters. They may consider this their last gasp of an opportunity to spread their hate and to have it take some type of effect before Election Day.

We know [in the United States] that voter intimidation and voter disenfranchisement is nothing new. It's been going on for a long time. And for as long as it's been happening, it's been very much gendered and very much racialized for over 100 years. The part of the electorate that is most likely to face intimidation tactics is also the part of the electorate that is perhaps most highly motivated to cast ballots. What we think the effect will be of these intimidation tactics is not to quell the vote, but actually to have a different effect, to actually have an uptick in voter engagement, voter participation and actual ballots cast. That's what we're hoping for.