Having scrolled through social media every day, the bulk of mis- and disinformation this time around seems to come from conservative sources, whether it be pages or groups trying to defend the president's record and propel him to another four years in the White House.



Fact-checking claims about Joe Biden’s son

Joe Biden must immediately release all emails, meetings, phone calls, transcripts, and records related to his involvement in his family’s business dealings and influence peddling around the world—including in CHINA!pic.twitter.com/H8RSR1tljV Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 15, 2020

On October 15, Donald Trump tweeted, 'Joe Biden must immediately release all emails, meetings, phone calls, transcripts, and records related to his involvement in his family’s business dealings and influence peddling around the world including in CHINA!'

PolitiFact and other credible news organisations have not been able to verify the authenticity of those emails. But they did generate a long-winded news cycle that we are still very much covering here, days out from the election, in which conservative media outlets are trying to paint a portrait of the Biden family as being corrupt, having used their family name for lucrative international business deals.

Just saw for myself a behind the scenes look at the #HunterBiden hard drive:



Drugs, underage obsessions, power deals...



Druggie Hunter makes Anthony Weiner's down under selfie addiction look normal.#BidenCrimeFamily has a lot of apologizing to do.



So does Big Tech. @OANN Chanel Rion OAN (@ChanelRion) October 15, 2020

Chief White House Correspondent for One America News Chanel Rion claimed to have seen “drugs, underage obsessions, powerdeals” on Hunter Biden’s hard drive, but provided no evidence for the claim.

Essentially, this new version of the conspiracy theory claims that the laptop, which reporters have not been able to verify, actually belongs to Hunter Biden and contains images of minors and images of Hunter Biden abusing children. We have seen a lot of these claims flying on Facebook, TikTok, Instagram, whatever social media platform you can think of in recent days, and we have not found any evidence to back them up.



Trump’s Covid claims: ‘rounding the turn’ or ‘hoax’?

ALL THE FAKE NEWS MEDIA WANTS TO TALK ABOUT IS COVID, COVID, COVID. ON NOVEMBER 4th, YOU WON’T BE HEARING SO MUCH ABOUT IT ANYMORE. WE ARE ROUNDING THE TURN!!! Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 27, 2020

Trump claims the United States is 'rounding the turn' on Covid-19 in a Tweet posted October 27.



The President continues to downplay rising case numbers and claim “we’re rounding the turn” despite an outbreak in the VP’s inner circle pic.twitter.com/f6SiRhBYWq Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) October 25, 2020

'We’re rounding the turn, we have the vaccines, we have everything,' Trump said on the coronavirus in a rally in New Hampshire on October 25.

It's pretty clear that the Trump campaign is trying to paint a rosy picture of how Trump addresses the coronavirus pandemic when, in fact, hospitalisations, deaths and new cases have been rising. President Donald Trump says that we are ‘rounding the turn’ on the coronavirus, that it is almost over, that we are getting better here in the United States. Our cases are going down and our deaths are going down. We rated that claim false based on what we could find.



Widespread voter fraud?

Big problems and discrepancies with Mail In Ballots all over the USA. Must have final total on November 3rd. Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 26, 2020

In a Tweet from October 27, Trump claims that there are 'Big problems and discrepancies' with mail-in ballots.

There is no evidence to support those claims. There are relatively few incidents of voter fraud each year in the United States. Mail-in ballots in each state in the US are secured by signatures and other means. President Donald Trump and his campaign have tried to play up the dangers in an effort really to downplay a Democratic turnout.

We don't expect to know a winner of the election on election night, as we typically do here in the United States. We expect to know a winner maybe in a week or a couple of weeks afterward as more states count their mail-in ballots. So that leaves plenty of room for uncertainty, and uncertainty basically breeds mis- and disinformation. We are concerned about a campaign coming out ahead of time saying, ‘Oh we’ve won the election’, when in fact that’s not borne out by remaining mail-in ballots or absentee ballots.



We are still going to be on the lookout for false claims about the election even after a winner’s declared.