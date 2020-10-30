Operation FRONTEX. Interception ce jour deux pirogues. Une a 05h00 a 50 km large de Dakar avec 111 migrants par Marine nationale, remis à la police a Dakar. L'autre au large de Mbour par patrouilleur espagnol, suite incendie a bord pirogue.51 rescapés achemines a la base navale pic.twitter.com/JDwvU65xaX DIRPA (@CHEFDIRPA) October 23, 2020

'Interception of two canoes today. One at 5:00 a.m. 50 km from Dakar with 111 migrants by the French Navy, handed over to the police in Dakar. The other off Mbour by Spanish patrol boat, following a fire onboard the canoe. 51 survivors transported to the naval base.' Posted on Twitter October 23.

C’est avec beaucoup d’émotion que j’ai appris l’explosion, en haute mer, du moteur d’une pirogue qui transportait de jeunes compatriotes.

Un drame qui a causé la perte de plus d'une dizaine de jeunes. Macky Sall (@Macky_Sall) October 25, 2020

'It was with great emotion that I learned of the explosion, at sea, of the engine of a canoe carrying young compatriots. A tragedy that caused the loss of more than a dozen young people,' Senegalese President Macky Sall posted on Twitter.

To reach the Spanish archipelago, the Canary Islands, from Senegal, migrants have to travel more than 1,400km across the Atlantic, a long and dangerous journey. The risks came into sharp focus on October 23, when news broke that at least 10 people died trying to reach the Canaries when their boat caught fire.A video, filmed by local fishermen, shows thick black smoke in the distance. Another video shows two survivors swimming up to the side of a boat. These videos have been shared widely on WhatsApp and other social media applications and have received extensive coverage in the Senegalese media. Photos said to show those killed in the tragedy have also been circulating online.On October 23, the Senegalese Armies’ press division (DIRPA) stated that a Spanish patrol vessel discovered the canoe in distress about 80kmoff the shores of M’bour. This Spanish vessel and the Senegalese Navy managed to rescue 51 passengers, according to DIRPA. Others were rescued by fishermen operating in the area.Two days later, Senegalese President Macky Sall announced that “more than a dozen young countrymen” had died when an explosion occurred in the motor of a boat.The FRANCE 24 Observers team received a number of audio messages explaining that the canoe had set sail, empty, from Saint Louis. The passengers embarked near M’bour. Many of them were from the Pikine neighborhood in Saint Louis.