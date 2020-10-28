

In a video shared widely online, Democratic presidential candidate and former vice president Joe Biden says that he and the Obama administration have put together “the most extensive and inclusive voter fraud organisation in the history of American politics”. But was he talking about an organisation that commits voter fraud or prevents it? Although it may look like Biden just admitted to a voter fraud scheme, this misleading video was taken out of context.



On October 24, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany tweeted a truncated clip of Biden with the caption: “BIDEN ADMITS TO VOTER FRAUD!”



In the shared clip, Biden says: “Secondly, we’re in a situation where we have put together, and you guys did it for President Obama’s administration before this, we have put together, I think, the most extensive and inclusive voter fraud organisation in the history of American politics.”



McEnany’s post was retweeted more than 30 thousand times and the interview clip has been viewed more than 7.8 million times on Twitter.

The White House press secretary tweeted this misleading video of Joe Biden to over one million followers.



Countless others shared the clip online, calling it a gaffe, a “moment of clarity” or an admission of guilt. A Republican National Committee Twitter account, “RNC Research”, initially posted the cut clip out of context on October 24. Meanwhile, President Donald Trump has tweeted about this deceptive clip at times , even adding “Rigged election?” to the online debate. He was joined by his son Eric Trump , several congressmen as well as other political figures in sharing the misleading video.Countless others shared the clip online, calling it a gaffe, a “moment of clarity” or an admission of guilt.

In an October 24 post on Twitter, a user alleges that Biden admits to “building a widespread voter fraud operation”.



Social media users characterized this admission as a slip of the tongue on Biden’s part. However, a closer look at the source of this interview reveals that, instead of admitting to organising voter fraud, Biden is clearly describing measures taken to combat it.



Taken out of context



This video shows legitimate, undoctored footage of Joe Biden in an interview on a left-leaning American podcast called “ This video shows legitimate, undoctored footage of Joe Biden in an interview on a left-leaning American podcast called “ Pod Save America ”. However, the video that went viral online is only 24 seconds of a 25-minute interview with the former vice president.

On October 24, Pod Save America published a 26-minute interview with Joe Biden.